Reverse parade welcomes the Christmas season

LEMOORE — The 2020 Reverse Christmas Parade — the first of its kind — went off without a hitch on Saturday, as more than 900 cars made their way down D Street to view the festivities.

Cars with eager passengers of all ages lined up on Follett Street and down Cinnamon Drive well before the parade began at 5:45 p.m.

Sheila Taylor, recreation coordinator for Lemoore Parks and Recreation, said they were all “thrilled” with the turnout and support of the parade.

“We were hoping the community would support the Reverse Christmas Parade and they did,” Taylor said. “I think people just wanted to have a community event for Christmas. It wasn’t the typical one, but just getting together as a community was important.”

The drive-thru parade moved at a steady pace with citizens peeking out their windows and others lining the beds of their trucks to get the best view.

“What it does is all the children in the car they really feel like they’re a part of the parade because they’re driving the parade route,” Taylor said. “Whether we’ll ever do it again, who knows? But in a year where we needed to do something to start the Christmas season, I thought this was a good idea … and it came out wonderful.”

A total of 28 participants lined the parade route, including the 2020-21 Kings County Dairy Princess, Jenna Searcy, West Hills College Lemoore, Kings Christian, A-1 Allstar Plumbing and more. Decorations ranged from large floats with multiple lights to demonstrations of karate and lightsaber battles. There was no judging this year with the focus being on enjoying the tradition of the parade.