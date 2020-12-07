Reverse parade welcomes the Christmas season

LEMOORE — The 2020 Reverse Christmas Parade — the first of its kind — went off without a hitch on Saturday, as more than 900 cars made their way down D Street to view the festivities.
Cars with eager passengers of all ages lined up on Follett Street and down Cinnamon Drive well before the parade began at 5:45 p.m.
Sheila Taylor, recreation coordinator for Lemoore Parks and Recreation, said they were all “thrilled” with the turnout and support of the parade.
“We were hoping the community would support the Reverse Christmas Parade and they did,” Taylor said. “I think people just wanted to have a community event for Christmas. It wasn’t the typical one, but just getting together as a community was important.”
The drive-thru parade moved at a steady pace with citizens peeking out their windows and others lining the beds of their trucks to get the best view.
“What it does is all the children in the car they really feel like they’re a part of the parade because they’re driving the parade route,” Taylor said. “Whether we’ll ever do it again, who knows? But in a year where we needed to do something to start the Christmas season, I thought this was a good idea … and it came out wonderful.”
A total of 28 participants lined the parade route, including the 2020-21 Kings County Dairy Princess, Jenna Searcy, West Hills College Lemoore, Kings Christian, A-1 Allstar Plumbing and more. Decorations ranged from large floats with multiple lights to demonstrations of karate and lightsaber battles. There was no judging this year with the focus being on enjoying the tradition of the parade.
Taylor praised all the volunteers who came together to make the parade a reality. The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department built a new display for Santa, who was merrily waving to every passing car for approximately two hours, while the Lemoore Police Department didn’t have a single issue with traffic control.
“Both departments were huge assets to helping make this happen,” Taylor said.
The Lemoore Lions Club, Signal 88 Security and volunteers from the American Legion Post 100 were three other groups that also helped with the parade.
“Those volunteers were a great help before and during the parade,” Taylor said. “They manned the streets and the barricades, they helped close the streets, they made coffee and stuff for our parade participants and they helped clean up afterwards. Having the volunteers is the only way the event could be put on.”
The parade was also a welcome sight for Parks and Rec which has been limited in its ability to put on events for the community with COVID-19 restrictions.
“I saw so many kids that have grown up in my programs and it just meant a lot to be able to see them again, even though it’s waving through a car window,” Taylor said.
Despite the success with the reverse parade, the hope is to get back to the traditional parade next year.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
