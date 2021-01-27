Restaurant owners eagerly welcome back outdoor dining

HANFORD — With the regional stay-at-home order lifted on Monday, downtown restaurant owners are eagerly welcoming back their customers for outdoor dining this week.

Lush Fine Wines began serving customers at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after a whirlwind 24 hours of cleaning and preparing on Monday.

“It has literally been an emotional rollercoaster just the back and forth not knowing each week if we’re going to be open or closing,” Lindsey Oliveira, owner of Lush Fine Wines, said. “We were really thinking it was going to be a March opening, so we were not prepared when [Governor Gavin Newsom] came out saying, ‘Oh, you guys can open back up.’”

One of the toughest parts about the closures is being unsure if customers would remember them when they opened back up, Oliveira said. Luckily, that was not the case on Tuesday.

“Right at three o’clock, we had regulars waiting at the door to have tables come out,” Oliveira said. “We would not be here today through these 11 months if it wasn’t for my awesome staff and the massive support of the customers.”

Lush Fine Wines will be offering food on Fridays with New England style lobster rolls and clam chowder by Hobo Connection to begin this week.

Brian Alves, owner of Hop Forged Brewing Company, wasted no time on Monday letting customers know they were offering outdoor dining again. The regional stay-at-home order was hard on Hop Forged. With takeout as the only option, Alves said at times they would get three customers in a day or even none.