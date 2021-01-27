Restaurant owners eagerly welcome back outdoor dining

HANFORD — With the regional stay-at-home order lifted on Monday, downtown restaurant owners are eagerly welcoming back their customers for outdoor dining this week.
Lush Fine Wines began serving customers at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after a whirlwind 24 hours of cleaning and preparing on Monday.
“It has literally been an emotional rollercoaster just the back and forth not knowing each week if we’re going to be open or closing,” Lindsey Oliveira, owner of Lush Fine Wines, said. “We were really thinking it was going to be a March opening, so we were not prepared when [Governor Gavin Newsom] came out saying, ‘Oh, you guys can open back up.’”
One of the toughest parts about the closures is being unsure if customers would remember them when they opened back up, Oliveira said. Luckily, that was not the case on Tuesday.
“Right at three o’clock, we had regulars waiting at the door to have tables come out,” Oliveira said. “We would not be here today through these 11 months if it wasn’t for my awesome staff and the massive support of the customers.”
Lush Fine Wines will be offering food on Fridays with New England style lobster rolls and clam chowder by Hobo Connection to begin this week.
Brian Alves, owner of Hop Forged Brewing Company, wasted no time on Monday letting customers know they were offering outdoor dining again. The regional stay-at-home order was hard on Hop Forged. With takeout as the only option, Alves said at times they would get three customers in a day or even none.
“We built an establishment that’s more of a venue where we can have live music, gather with friends and so forth,” Alves said. “When you strip us down to takeout only, people know us for our venue they don’t really know us that we even offer takeout sometimes, so it impacted us quite greatly.”
Outdoor dining is a start for Alves, but he’s hoping for more in the future.
“We’re hoping that we can only improve from here,” Alves said. “Having outdoor dining is better than no dining, so all we can do is remain optimistic.”
Quesadilla Gorilla, one of the newest downtown restaurants, also put out their chairs and tables again. The restaurant was going strong, but “dipped quite a bit” after the shutdown, according to owner Miguel Reyes.
“It’ll be good just to offer customers somewhere to enjoy their meal rather than go all the way home and eat,” Reyes said. “It takes away the special moment in the sense.”
Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said she’s already been in contact with the city manager about placing the K-rails again, possibly by the end of the week. After, they’ll have the umbrellas and lighting reinstalled.
She also added that Main Street Hanford is already discussing restarting Dine Out Downtown on Fridays.
“We found that it really helped our retail businesses as well as our restaurants, so we want to do that again,” Brown said. “We’re just spinning our wheels trying to figure out what we’re going to do now moving forward.”
The regional stay-at-home order was lifted after more than seven weeks and was implemented in early December. Counties are once again operating under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
