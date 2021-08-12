State representative Rudy Salas announced $2 million in funding to help pay for a pedestrian bridge in Kettleman City Thursday, a first step to funding the project which is projected to cost between $5 million and $9 million.
The $2 million for the bridge was secured in the 2021-22 state budget, in large part thanks to advocacy by Salas himself, according to a release from his office. The bridge will be built over Highway 41, which some children currently have to cross to get to school.
“With the construction of the Kettleman City pedestrian bridge, our kids will be able to get to school safely and parents will no longer have to worry about their children having to brave traffic just so they can get an education or access the local park,” Salas said.
The Kings County Grand Jury recently released a report on pedestrian safety in Kettleman, saying more needs to be done to make the crossing safe. According to Salas’ release, records from the California Highway Patrol from 2009 and 2014, show that stretch of highway was one of the state’s deadliest.
During County Board of Supervisors meetings, Supervisor Richard Valle has said he’s working with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla to acquire another $2 million in federal funding for the bridge.
"Safety is of the utmost importance for the students, parents, and community members of Kettleman City,” said Kristi Castillo, principal of Kettleman City Elementary School. “We are deeply grateful to our district leadership, Supervisor Richard Valle and Assemblyman Rudy Salas for their support and advocacy for the bridge and the needs of the Kettleman City community."
