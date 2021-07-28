Climate change projections show the Central Valley will see more hot, dry years like 2021, but also some dangerously wet years as well.
This year has already seen high temperatures, drought and high fire risk for Central Valley residents, and Jordi Vasquez, environmental scientist for the California Department of Water Resources, said climate models show the Central Valley heating up 6 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century.
While that shift in average temperature may seem slight, Vasquez said it will likely create big changes.
Let’s do this California! We are #ReselientTogether as we tackle the latest drought. Learn how to be a #DroughtWarrior and cut your daily water use by 15% at https://t.co/WpbpiwK1UC#cawater #drought #cadrought #climatechange #save15 pic.twitter.com/ypMbnIboX5— CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) July 26, 2021
“It will have major impacts,” Vasquez said. “The main way is warmer temperatures will cause … less reliable ground water, which will be harder to manage. On the other side, warmer air holds moisture which can cause more extreme wet periods, with short term bursts of extreme precipitation.”
California's Fourth Climate Change Assessment Statewide Report, published in 2018, projects with very-high or medium-high scientific confidence increased temperatures, heavy precipitation events, drought and acres burned by wildfire, as well as decreased snow pack.
The biggest impact for Central Valley communities like Hanford will be water management, Vasquez said. More frequent drought years will mean an extension of challenges cities are facing this year, like water shortages, watering bans and extreme reliance on the aquifer, which isn’t being replenished by precipitation.
High mountain areas will also see a decline in snow pack, Vasquez said, and increasing temperatures have already pushed the Sierra snowpack up 500 feet in elevation.
These stressors on water management will impact both residents and agriculture, which will rely increasingly on non-aquifer water sources as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act tapers down farmer’s pumping from the vulnerable aquifer, Vasquez said.
“The challenge will be to sustainably manage the water supplies,” Vasquez said. “Scarcity impacts a lot of aspects of life in the Valley.”
Drought will also likely drive more frequent and intense wildfires in the Sierras, he said. The National Parks Service announced in July, 10-14% of the world’s Giant Sequoia trees were killed last year in the 2020 Castle fire.
On the other hand, Vasquez said climate change will also set the Valley up for extreme precipitation events. Existing infrastructure could be overwhelmed by significant amounts of water, causing flooding in the lowest parts of the region.
According to the climate report, the Central Southern Valley is also home to many of the Californians who are most vulnerable to extreme heat, encompassing 18 health, social and economic factors.
“We’re already experiencing the impacts of a changing climate,” Vasquez said. “Heat records are being broken every year, and there have been really aggressive changes in wet and dry periods. Residents should also know governments are working together to develop an action plan.”
Chief among those efforts is the California Water Resilience Portfolio, Vasquez said. The portfolio is an intergovernmental effort to improve multiple components of water management in the state.
The 2020 portfolio lists four main areas of focus — maintaining and diversifying regional water supplies, protecting and improving ecosystems around river systems, building infrastructure so water can be more easily moved around the state and increasing preparedness.
“Each region must prepare for new threats, including flashier floods, deeper droughts, and hotter temperatures,” the report states.
