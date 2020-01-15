{{featured_button_text}}

Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) issued the following statement after the California Department of Housing and Community Development announced it will be providing $461,261 via the 2019 Emergency Solution Grants program to the 21st Congressional District.

Recipients of these grants include:

  • Kern County ($273,261) - Emergency Shelter, Street Outreach, Rapid Rehousing, and Grant Administration.
  • Salvation Army ($188,000) - Rapid Rehousing and Homeless Management Information Systems in Visalia, Kings, and Tulare.

Cox thanked the California Department of Housing and Community Development for providing funding for the district through the program.

“Homelessness is a major issue in California and we must address both the crisis and its root causes,” Cox said in a released statement. “These funds will be available for the purposes of eliminating homelessness in CA-21 by focusing on assisting individuals and families to achieve economic and social independence through rapid rehousing assistance, emergency shelters, homelessness prevention, and street outreach services as well as supportive services including counseling, substance abuse treatment, and job training. We will continue to work diligently to create strong, healthy, and resilient communities with affordable housing throughout our entire district.”

