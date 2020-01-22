{{featured_button_text}}

One year into his two-year term, Congressman TJ Cox released Tuesday his first ever Year in Review for 2019.

“I’m releasing this report because it’s my responsibility to show how policy made in Washington impacts every family in the Central Valley,” Cox said. “We’ve been working hard for you, both in Washington and in the Central Valley.”

This 28-page report highlights some of Rep. Cox’s top legislative accomplishments over the last year, including in the areas of:

  • Health
  • Water and natural resources
  • Agriculture and nutrition
  • Foreign affairs
  • Defense
  • Veterans affairs
  • The economy
  • Education
  • Reforming democracy
  • Immigration
  • Equality
  • Environmental protection
  • Animal welfare
  • Culture

According to the report, Cox’s district team in his offices in both Selma and Bakersfield have had success helping constituents obtain or keep over $445,212 by expediting immigration cases, working with the Social Security Administration, the Veterans Affairs Administration, and other federal agencies to cut get constituents the benefits they’ve earned.

The report can be found at https://bit.ly/2RDP7or.

