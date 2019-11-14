BAKERSFIELD — Congressman TJ Cox released recently the findings of a Congressional report on diabetes in California’s 21st Congressional District.
On Nov. 7, Cox held a press conference at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield to talk about the report. Joining him were health experts from the hospital and Vicki Jones, a local patient advocate from Lemoore.
Cox said he thought it was important to find out the impact diabetes has on the district he represents.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone which enables a person to get energy from the sugar in food. There is no cure for type 1 diabetes and people with this condition need to take insulin to survive.
Type 2 diabetes is a condition that people with risk factors like obesity, poor diet and lack of exercise can take action to prevent.
According to the report, more than 30 million Americans and over 25% of seniors have diabetes. This life-threatening disease disproportionately affects people of color and is associated with other serious health problems like stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, blindness and amputations.
Diabetes patients rely on prescription drugs like insulin to help manage their conditions and reduce the risk of diabetes-related health complications.
The report states that prices of diabetes medications are far higher in the U.S. than other countries like Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Cox said over the past two decades, some manufacturers have raised the prices of their insulin products by more than tenfold.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the high prices have led many diabetes patients to ration or stop taking their medications.
Some of the report’s other findings include:
- 14,000 seniors and Medicare beneficiaries in District 21 are diagnosed with diabetes.
- Families pay $1,240 annually out-of-pocket for insulin.
- 25% of patients with diabetes have rationed their insulin.
- In the district, the top 50 diabetes medications cost the Medicare program and beneficiaries approximately $12.1 million in 2016.
- There are an estimated 75,000 uninsured residents in the district.
“The high prices of prescription diabetes drugs in the United States place a significant economic burden on both taxpayers and patients, including Medicare beneficiaries and uninsured patients in the 21st Congressional District of California,” the report concluded.
Jones spoke at the conference about her family’s journey with the disease. She has two daughters with type 1 diabetes.
“The rising cost of insulin and supplies is something every [type 1 diabetes] family faces and we are no exception” Jones said. “With two children with T1D the out-of-pocket expenses add up quickly and the emotional and financial impact of these expenses takes a toll on us.”
Cox said the report sheds light on the fight to provide affordable treatment to the tens of thousands of people in District 21 who live with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
“Together, with community engagement, clinical advances and legislation, we can improve these sobering statistics, relieve the daily burden for people managing this condition and reduce the economic toll of diabetes for families, our healthcare system and the federal health care programs that help millions in this country thrive,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.