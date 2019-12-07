Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno), has asked the Central Valley to join him in writing holiday greetings for members of the armed forces through the “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program.
All 21st District constituents are invited to drop off holiday greetings for active-duty military service members at Rep. Cox’s district offices in Selma and Bakersfield until Friday, Dec. 20.
“The holidays are a special time for families and friends to come together and enjoy, but many of our brave service members spend this season far away from home,” Cox said. “A special, handwritten card is a much-appreciated way to say thank you to our heroes serving our nation and share the holiday cheer. I’m glad our office can help connect constituents and our service members.”
Constituents are asked to drop off their holiday cards in unsealed envelopes.
Cox’s Selma and Bakersfield District Offices are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 2117 Selma St. in Selma and 2700 M St. Suite 250B in Bakersfield.
Call the Selma office at (559) 460-6070 or the Bakersfield office at (661) 864-7736 with any questions.
