Register for CHP’s Age Well, Drive Smart class

HANFORD — The California Highway Patrol Hanford area office will conduct an "Age Well, Drive Smart" senior driver education class on Friday in Hanford.

Age Well, Drive Smart was developed to assist senior drivers ages 65 and older to continue to drive safely.

This free online class, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22, will be taught by a CHP officer and co-taught by a CHP senior volunteer.

Topics discussed in the Age Well, Drive Smart program include updated traffic laws, self-assessment, maintaining good health, safe driving and more.

