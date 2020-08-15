You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Register for CHP’s Age Well, Drive Smart class
0 comments

Register for CHP’s Age Well, Drive Smart class

xyz CHP

HANFORD — The California Highway Patrol Hanford area office will conduct an "Age Well, Drive Smart" senior driver education class on Friday in Hanford.

Age Well, Drive Smart was developed to assist senior drivers ages 65 and older to continue to drive safely.

This free online class, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22, will be taught by a CHP officer and co-taught by a CHP senior volunteer.

Topics discussed in the Age Well, Drive Smart program include updated traffic laws, self-assessment, maintaining good health, safe driving and more.

To register:

To register for the “Age Well, Drive Smart” class, contact CHP Officer Derek Saldaña at (559) 582-0231.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Group will thank, pray for HPD
News

Group will thank, pray for HPD

HANFORD — A group plans to get together on Saturday morning to thank members of the Hanford Police Department for their continued hard work an…

News

100 Years Ago in Kings County…

  • Updated

The Hanford Water Company has asked the Railroad Commission for authority to make a 20 per cent increase in its charges for water. In its appl…

KCDPH works to update COVID-19 data
News

KCDPH works to update COVID-19 data

  • Updated

HANFORD — As California continues to deal with issues regarding the state’s lab reporting system, Kings County hopes to have updated COVID-19 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News