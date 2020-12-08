Regional ICU capacity continues to fall

HANFORD — Since stay-at-home orders were triggered on Saturday, the San Joaquin Valley region continues to report diminishing intensive care unit capacity.
“We’re seeing increases in admissions locally and throughout the region, both in regular and ICU admissions,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
According to Hill, regional ICU capacity was at 5.6% on Tuesday. Kings County itself, however, is faring a little better.
As of Monday, Hill said the local hospital had 75 COVID-19 patients, eight of which are in the ICU. This puts ICU capacity at 55%, he said.
Hill said that while the hospital has plenty of physical space for patients, it is staffing that is needed now.
Regions must remain in the stay-at-home order status for at least three weeks once triggered, and may be eligible to come off the order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%.
Counties will then return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier determined by their case rate and test positivity after they are eligible to exit the regional stay-at-home order.
Prior to the order, Kings County was in the purple “Widespread” tier.
COVID-19 vaccine
Hill told the board that the county is expected to receive its first allotment of the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 15 or 16. He said the local allocation will be 975 doses.
This is a two-dose vaccine and Hill said once all the doses are given, it will trigger the shipment of the second round of 975 doses.
According to county officials, the vaccines are recommended to be administered in tiers:
- Tier 1 – acute care facilities, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable, paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services, and dialysis centers.
- Tier 2 – intermediate health facilities, home health care and supportive services, community health workers, public health field staff, primary care clinics, including rural health care centers and urgent care clinics.
- Tier 3 – other settings of healthcare workers including specialty clinics, laboratory workers, dental/oral health clinics, pharmacy staff not working in higher tier settings.
Since acute care facilities are the last line of defense in the fight against the virus, Hill said almost all the doses will be used there.
