You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regional ICU capacity continues to fall
0 comments
featured top story

Regional ICU capacity continues to fall

Kings County Health Department building

Kings County Health Department on Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

 Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — Since stay-at-home orders were triggered on Saturday, the San Joaquin Valley region continues to report diminishing intensive care unit capacity.

“We’re seeing increases in admissions locally and throughout the region, both in regular and ICU admissions,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

According to Hill, regional ICU capacity was at 5.6% on Tuesday. Kings County itself, however, is faring a little better.

As of Monday, Hill said the local hospital had 75 COVID-19 patients, eight of which are in the ICU. This puts ICU capacity at 55%, he said.

Hill said that while the hospital has plenty of physical space for patients, it is staffing that is needed now.

Regions must remain in the stay-at-home order status for at least three weeks once triggered, and may be eligible to come off the order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%.

Counties will then return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier determined by their case rate and test positivity after they are eligible to exit the regional stay-at-home order.

Prior to the order, Kings County was in the purple “Widespread” tier.

COVID-19 vaccine

Hill told the board that the county is expected to receive its first allotment of the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 15 or 16. He said the local allocation will be 975 doses.

This is a two-dose vaccine and Hill said once all the doses are given, it will trigger the shipment of the second round of 975 doses.

According to county officials, the vaccines are recommended to be administered in tiers:

  • Tier 1 – acute care facilities, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable, paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services, and dialysis centers.
  • Tier 2 – intermediate health facilities, home health care and supportive services, community health workers, public health field staff, primary care clinics, including rural health care centers and urgent care clinics.
  • Tier 3 – other settings of healthcare workers including specialty clinics, laboratory workers, dental/oral health clinics, pharmacy staff not working in higher tier settings.

Since acute care facilities are the last line of defense in the fight against the virus, Hill said almost all the doses will be used there.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerry Duane Long
Obituaries

Jerry Duane Long

Jerry Duane Long, January 20, 1948 November 29, 2020, Hanford, California. Jerry Duane Long is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior afte…

Juli Dianne Bakker
Obituaries

Juli Dianne Bakker

Juli Dianne Bakker, 54, of Reedley California passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford. She had tested …

Jimmie Soward
Obituaries

Jimmie Soward

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Jimmie Soward, loving husband and father of two children, passed away in Sequim, Washington at the age of 74.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News