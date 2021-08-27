Every day he drives through Stratford, Rob Isquierdo sees a basketball court slowly being built.
He assumed it was the project of a team or organization, but it turned out it was being built by one man who just wanted to improve his community.
The two met, and have started Reestablishing Stratford, a nonprofit that advocates for the town’s residents while attracting services that can help restore its former glory.
Stratford is about 10 miles south of Lemoore with a decreasing population of around 900 people as of 2019.
Reestablish Stratford board member Isquierdo said longtime residents say at one time, the town was hopping with activity and had services like grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses.
But through a series of events like drought and recession, most of the essential businesses closed.
“What we want to do is reestablish Stratford back to what it was back in its heyday, back to that greatness,” Isquierdo said.
The organization’s main goals are to build a sports center for the town’s youth, put together a community center and engage in vaccine awareness.
Isquierdo said he has engaged in similar work in a small, rural town before. In the town of London, located in Tulare County, he created a nonprofit effort to establish a library for the 1,600 residents.
Both London and Stratford are unincorporated communities, meaning they don’t have a city government and are under county jurisdiction. Isquierdo said while the county government provides services, unincorporated towns can lack a level of advocacy for residents that a city government can provide.
The Kings County Action Organization often supports organizations like and including Reestablishing Stratford because they tend to have more flexibility in providing services to residents, and they know what the needs are for their specific town, said KCAO Executive Director Jeff Garner.
When Isquierdo moved back to Stratford, his mom encouraged him to do good work in town like he did in London. But unlike London, he said there was some apprehension in Stratford, after a previous nonprofit collected money and support for a park which never came to fruition.
Reestablishing Stratford has made efforts to engage the community such as hosting the first 5K in the town’s history and holding large meetings to discover what issues residents are concerned about.
But the greatest opportunity for building relationships with the community came when the residents needed significant assistance.
“Tragedy creates opportunity,” he said. “I never want to downplay tragedy because it’s horrible, but I have to say that anytime we had something really bad hit us, it gave us an opportunity to show who we were.”
Between getting volunteers for KCAO food distribution, coordinating a water donation from Tachi when a well broke, working to obtain state funding to fix it and advocating for local families who didn’t want their fifth- through eighth-grade students to attend school in another town, Isquierdo said they’ve been able to show that they’re capable of more than just fundraising activities.
Garner said Reestablishing Stratford has been a great partner, along with a private partner called Sandridge Farms, in identifying the needs of the town, getting volunteers and distributing resources.
KCAO is helping Isquierdo and the board obtain funding to build a community center, and he said they hope to have a physical location in town within the next few years so they’re more accessible and residents can actually express their needs and discuss them in person.
