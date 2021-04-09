Redwood to watch over Hanford for generations

HANFORD — Sunshine and warm weather set the perfect atmosphere at the Hanford Civic Center Park Friday as the community gathered to watch the instillation of a twenty-five foot, Aptos blue coastal redwood tree.
The beautiful addition to Civic Center Park was planted as an early celebration in honor of the upcoming Arbor Day, April 30, and will serve as the town's official Christmas tree.
Mayor, Francisco Ramirez proclaimed April 9 the official “Arbor Day” for Hanford and announced that the city is recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a “Tree City USA.”
The dedication took place at 11 a.m. Friday as a crowd of onlookers joined the Mayor, along with Congressman David Valadao, the Parks and Recreation Department of Hanford and members of City Council to get their hands dirty and plant the great redwood and eight other new trees being added to the park.
Even Santa showed up in April for the dedication and gave out Santa caps to the crowd.
While Parks and Community Service Director Brad Albert was speaking he got a laugh out of the crowd when he said “I’ll wait” as a bell dinged loudly in the middle of his speech. After the laugh, and the bell, he continued on to say, “the best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago, the second best time is today, and that is what we’ll be doing.”
Mayor of Hanford, Francisco Ramirez, gave a warm welcome to the tree and spoke on how tough the past year has been on communities everywhere.
“I see a vision in the future, one hundred years from now, parents and even grandparents saying ‘I was there when that tree was planted’, it’s a symbol of our community. It shows hope in our community. We are Hanford strong.”
He spoke about the importance of our city parks and how the city has been investing in them recently. There has been multiple upgrades to local parks, including, Coe Park, Freedom Park and Lacey Park, he said.
“Parks create family environments,” he said.
He went on to speak about planting trees and the impact they have.
“They enrich our lives by cooling our air, providing shade, filtering pollution and softening the look of our streets,” Ramirez said. He finished with the reading of the proclamation for the dedication of the tree and asked Vice Chairman of Parks and Recreation Cheyne Strawn to join him in the reading. The applause could be felt vibrantly throughout the crowd as he finished.
