Ramirez meets with ag workers to endorse vaccinations

AVENAL — Today, world champion boxer and Central Valley hometown hero Jose Ramirez met with nearly 150 agricultural workers at the Wonderful Pistachios plant in Lost Hills. His message: help in the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated when you’re eligible.
Ramirez shared how he grew up in Avenal, just a short distance from the Lost Hills plant, and how his mother worked at the exact facility where today’s event took place. Ramirez shared how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted him, noting that many family members contracted the virus, but he is pleased that they’ve recovered and have now received the vaccine. He emphasized the importance of protecting our loved ones, our coworkers and our communities by getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s possible.
Andy Anzaldo, COO of Corporate Social Responsibility for The Wonderful Company stressed that all agricultural workers are now eligible for the vaccine, and Wonderful is committed to helping get the word out. If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are having trouble getting access, you can contact the Wonderful Health & Wellness clinic at 661-720-2660.
