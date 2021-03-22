You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramirez meets with ag workers to endorse vaccinations
0 comments
featured top story

Ramirez meets with ag workers to endorse vaccinations

  • Updated
  • 0

AVENAL — Today, world champion boxer and Central Valley hometown hero Jose Ramirez met with nearly 150 agricultural workers at the Wonderful Pistachios plant in Lost Hills. His message: help in the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated when you’re eligible. 

Ramirez shared how he grew up in Avenal, just a short distance from the Lost Hills plant, and how his mother worked at the exact facility where today’s event took place. Ramirez shared how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted him, noting that many family members contracted the virus, but he is pleased that they’ve recovered and have now received the vaccine. He emphasized the importance of protecting our loved ones, our coworkers and our communities by getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s possible. 

Andy Anzaldo, COO of Corporate Social Responsibility for The Wonderful Company stressed that all agricultural workers are now eligible for the vaccine, and Wonderful is committed to helping get the word out. If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are having trouble getting access, you can contact the Wonderful Health & Wellness clinic at 661-720-2660.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen
Obituaries

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen

  • Updated

Stacy was born on October 2, 1979 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. She was a very vibrant youngster: active and bright. At 3 ½-yea…

Susan L. Basmajian Akin
Obituaries

Susan L. Basmajian Akin

Susan L. Basmajian Akin was born May 27, 1951. A true Hanford native, Susan was well known and well loved amongst the community. After a year …

June C. Mitchell
Obituaries

June C. Mitchell

  • Updated

June passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 80. She was surrounded by family and the wonderful caregivers of the Harvest in Fowler in the da…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News