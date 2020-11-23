Quesadilla Gorilla is now serving up savory food

HANFORD — Quesadilla Gorilla is now open for business in Hanford. The beloved quesadilla joint opened at 4 p.m. on Friday, shortly after passing their final inspection.

“It’s really exciting,” founder and CEO Miguel Reyes said. “We thought it was going to be a lot sooner, a lot quicker, so to have it done, back in my hometown, it feels really good.”

The Hanford native was originally hoping to open on Sept. 1, but logistics slowed down the process.

“This was the first time we actually had to submit plans to the city and have contractors work so just trying to get everyone to work at the same time on the same schedule was really tough,” Reyes said.

The new restaurant can be found at 102 W. 7th St. next to Hop Forged Brewing. It’s Quesadilla Gorilla’s fourth location since opening in 2013. The other locations can be found in Visalia, Fresno and Three Rivers.

Quesadilla Gorilla offers one item on their menu — quesadillas — but does so at a high level of tastiness. Back in July, when it was first announced that the restaurant was coming to downtown Hanford, Reyes described the place as a “fast-casual restaurant where you can get a quality bite of food for an affordable price.”

“I always recommend the No. 1. It’s the guy who named our shop, Evan Boling,” Reyes said. “Definitely my favorite quesadilla. If not, I kind of go down through the top builds that way you kind of figure out what you like and then from there, build your own.”

With customers starting to walk in right at 4 p.m., Reyes said the Hanford spot was the smoothest opening.