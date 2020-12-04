You have permission to edit this article.
Pursuit ends in arrest, recovery of firearm and controlled substance
  • Updated
VISALIA — On Thursday, at 1:30 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Tahoe in the area of Beech Avenue and Terrace Street. The officers had reason to believe the vehicle was involved in a previous armed robbery investigation.

The driver, Seth Underwood, 37, allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Spike strips were successfully deployed, which kept speeds low most of the incident.

The pursuit ended at Demaree Street and Laurel Avenue when the Tahoe became disabled from the two left-side flat tires and caught on fire. Officers say they recovered an unregistered firearm, ammunition and a controlled substance, which tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

Underwood was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges related to a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, controlled substance for sales, an unregistered firearm, and pursuit. No collisions, damage, or injuries resulted from this incident.

