Purpose and direction: Marissa Maline just wants to help

HANFORD — All Marissa Maline wants to do is help — even if she’s unsure how to go about it.

The 20-year-old Hanford native has been gathering donations for the homeless since the end of November. Maline’s purchased sweaters, gloves, hand warmers, masks and is in the process of also purchasing beanies.

“Since I was little, I’ve just always seen [homelessness], but I never knew what to do or how to get involved,” Maline said. “And I still don’t know what to do, but I’m just trying.”

Living on the south side of Hanford, she said it’s not unusual for her to see the homeless pushing carts or sleeping in abandoned houses. Now a junior at Fresno State majoring in sociology, Maline has drawn on her education and life experiences to find a role in how to lend a helping hand.

One moment that helped solidify her desire to start collecting items was a story her mom told her. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maline’s mom went to Rite Aid and saw a homeless person trying to collect their prescription, but he didn’t have a mask.

“The person was sent away, so he ended up walking away and he didn’t get his prescription,” Maline said.

Her family also struggled with money when she was younger. When she brought the idea of collecting items to her mom, she was expecting opposition. Instead, her mom said, “OK, let’s do it.”

“She said, ‘We could’ve been in that position too,’” Maline said.

It was during Thanksgiving when she finally made the decision to start purchasing items with the cold winter months ahead.