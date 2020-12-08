Purpose and direction: Marissa Maline just wants to help

HANFORD — All Marissa Maline wants to do is help — even if she’s unsure how to go about it.
The 20-year-old Hanford native has been gathering donations for the homeless since the end of November. Maline’s purchased sweaters, gloves, hand warmers, masks and is in the process of also purchasing beanies.
“Since I was little, I’ve just always seen [homelessness], but I never knew what to do or how to get involved,” Maline said. “And I still don’t know what to do, but I’m just trying.”
Living on the south side of Hanford, she said it’s not unusual for her to see the homeless pushing carts or sleeping in abandoned houses. Now a junior at Fresno State majoring in sociology, Maline has drawn on her education and life experiences to find a role in how to lend a helping hand.
One moment that helped solidify her desire to start collecting items was a story her mom told her. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maline’s mom went to Rite Aid and saw a homeless person trying to collect their prescription, but he didn’t have a mask.
“The person was sent away, so he ended up walking away and he didn’t get his prescription,” Maline said.
Her family also struggled with money when she was younger. When she brought the idea of collecting items to her mom, she was expecting opposition. Instead, her mom said, “OK, let’s do it.”
“She said, ‘We could’ve been in that position too,’” Maline said.
It was during Thanksgiving when she finally made the decision to start purchasing items with the cold winter months ahead.
“At night, for me, I just walk outside and I am freezing,” Maline said. “I can’t imagine just being out there, so I just wanted to do whatever I could to help them out.”
So far, she has 20 sweaters, 20 pairs of gloves, 40 packets of hand warmers and 100 masks. She started off by using $200 of her own money to buy items. She then posted on social media detailing her desire to gather donations.
More than a dozen people have donated so far — some from people she doesn’t even know or has had minimal interaction with — while others shared her post.
“Whether or not people donate, they’re still spreading that message and maybe somebody else will be inspired to do something where they live,” Maline said.
She’s also been doing her best to find the best deals to stretch the donations.
“It’s definitely some work,” Maline said. “I feel like those extreme couponers, but without coupons.”
With enough supplies for 20 people, her first idea is to visit the homeless where they reside and pass out the items directly to them. Another idea was to team up with the Salvation Army, but she’s still unsure of what exactly she’s going to do. The one thing that’s clear is that many people will be receiving items to keep them warm.
One quote from the show “For Life” has helped guide her throughout this entire process; “If you’re attacking a problem you can solve in your lifetime, you’re thinking too small.” The words stuck in her mind so much that she eventually wrote them down.
“I think it really spoke to me,” Maline said.
At this juncture, she realizes that she wants to help Hanford, Kings County and all the places she’s grown to love in the area, including Tulare and Fresno.
“I don’t know how to put it into words, but this is my town,” Maline said. “I’ve been here since I was born and I’ve seen it grow and I’ve seen it change and I just want to do whatever I can, since I’m going to school and learning how to better help, and now that I know how to apply these things, I just want to do whatever I can to give back to this place that made me who I am.”
For those interested in donating to Maline, they can send funds to her Cash App $marissamaline or Venmo @Marissa-Maline.
