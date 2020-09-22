Pumpkin patch heads to the garden

HANFORD — The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum will host its first-ever pumpkin patch beginning Oct. 2.

“It’s going to be fun and decorated and just keeping the spirit of the holidays up,” Yasmin Gonzalez, assistant director for the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum, said. “We still have a good area to construct in the garden and we decided to just go ahead and use that as a pumpkin patch.”

With Halloween plans on hold for many cities due to COVID-19, the garden will be following safety guidelines to host the pumpkin patch.

“We’re going to keep up with staying safe and making sure everyone stays six feet apart, but at the same time enjoy the patch,” Gonzalez said.

The garden will also continue to have its hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations. Once visitors are no longer able to abide by social distancing guidelines, the garden asks them to wear a mask.

The pumpkin patch will be available Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 4-7 p.m. all throughout the month of October. There is no extra fee for the pumpkin patch. It will be regular admission of $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 3-17.

The pumpkin patch is part of the garden’s fundraising events, which helps fund the garden and allow it to continue to maintain itself and grow.

“We’ll be selling pumpkins as well, so if anybody would like to come and buy some pumpkins, that’d be great,” Gonzalez said. “It really benefits the garden as well.”

Since the garden has a large area, they will also have a haunted garden in the orchard and garden to bring some spooky vibes. The fun activities are open to people of all ages.