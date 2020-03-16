Public hearings, COVID-19 on Lemoore City Council agenda

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss concerns regarding COVID-19, as well as hold two public hearings.

The city has added a new item of business to discuss at its meeting, which is the implication and impact of the new coronavirus. They will talk about concerns of the virus and the city’s strategy moving forward.

The first public hearing the city will hold is in regards to an amendment to the Lemoore Municipal Code relating to water service rates, charges, delinquent bills and continuance of service.

The second public hearing is in regards to the adoption of proposed refuse rate and charge increases in the city.

