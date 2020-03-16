You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public hearings, COVID-19 on Lemoore City Council agenda
0 comments

Public hearings, COVID-19 on Lemoore City Council agenda

{{featured_button_text}}
xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Chelsea Shannon

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss concerns regarding COVID-19, as well as hold two public hearings.

The city has added a new item of business to discuss at its meeting, which is the implication and impact of the new coronavirus. They will talk about concerns of the virus and the city’s strategy moving forward.

The first public hearing the city will hold is in regards to an amendment to the Lemoore Municipal Code relating to water service rates, charges, delinquent bills and continuance of service.

The second public hearing is in regards to the adoption of proposed refuse rate and charge increases in the city.

To go:

The Lemoore City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, inside council chambers, 429 C. St.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News