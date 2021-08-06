The Kings County Public Health Department saw a protest Thursday evening by parents and residents who don’t want elementary students to be required to wear face masks in school.
Protest organizer Christina Baltazar said the protest’s goal was to get the Public Health Department to allow parents to decide if their child will wear a face mask at school, instead of being made to do so under State direction.
“It’s all about choice,” Baltazar said. “We’re not opposed to wearing masks if that’s your choice, but we did have several parents there who don’t want their kids to wear masks.”
Baltazar said students shouldn’t be required to wear masks at school based on research she and others have seen stating that face masks do not work in preventing COVID transmission, that they make kids sick from other things and that they have a negative mental health impact on children.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said research done as recently as July shows children 5-17 had similar “infection and symptomatic illness rates in adults ages 18-49 and higher than rates in adults ages 50 and older,” and that those children can transmit the disease to others.
Infections among those 0-11, 12-15 and 16-19 account for 20% of all cases in Kings County, with 9% among the 0-11 age group alone.
The Mayo Clinic also finds that face masks are effective at decreasing transmission rates of COVID, at various rates depending on the type of mask, and should be paired with other safety measures like social distancing and frequently washing hands.
The Dana Foundation, a philanthropic organization focusing on brain research, says some research has shown there may be negative impacts to children when they can’t see the entirety of faces because of masks.
Heather Silva, assistant director of the Public Health Department, said she spoke with the protesters and explained that the county does not have control over whether the school enforces a mask mandate because the directive comes from the State.
“It’s important for us to be able to talk to this group and let them know we’re on the same team,” Silva said. “I hope they know that we’re on their team, and having peaceful rallies is great so they can voice their beliefs and opinions. I hope they felt heard.”
Baltazar said she felt the department was empathetic towards them, but that they have been passed between Public Health and the school while trying to find who can lift the mask mandate in schools.
The group will be protesting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kings County of Office of Education to attempt to get the superintendent to make a statement on the issues, Baltazar said.
