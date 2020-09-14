You are the owner of this article.
Proposed food truck ordinance on council agenda
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a food truck ordinance and an amendment to the municipal code regarding cannabis dispensaries.

During the study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation of a proposed mobile food vendor ordinance.

Creating a food truck ordinance is something the council has wanted to do for several years, and members even designated the issue as a priority during its 2019-2020 city goals and objectives meeting.

After an initial study session with council, meetings with restaurant owners and mobile food vendors were conducted and a planning commission hearing was held.

On Tuesday, council will provide any additional direction to staff in regards to the proposed ordinance. The proposed ordinance can be found in the meeting agenda online at https://bit.ly/2GQ2lN1.

Under general business, council will discuss an amendment to the city’s municipal code relating to operating requirements for non-storefront retail cannabis dispensaries. The amendment would allow for an increase in the storage capacity for on-site cannabis contingent upon the operator meeting additional security requirements.

Also during the study session, council will receive an update from the Hanford Chamber of Commerce on its current operations.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

To go:

The Hanford City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside council chambers, 400 N. Douty St.

Council members will meet in-person in the council chambers. Due to social distancing restrictions, there will be a limited number of audience seats.

The meeting will be available for remote viewing on the city's website at http://livestream.hanford.city/

