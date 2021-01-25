Property tax postponement deadline draws near

SACRAMENTO — State Controller Betty T. Yee today reminded California homeowners the deadline to apply for California’s Property Tax Postponement (PTP) program for the 2020-21 tax year is February 10.
“In this most challenging of years, having one less major bill to pay could be critical to keeping vulnerable, low-income seniors or California homeowners with a disability in their homes,” said Controller Yee, the state’s chief fiscal officer. “The time is now to learn if property tax deferral would benefit you or a loved one. I want you to have the time you need to pull together your application documents.”
At a minimum, each PTP applicant must submit a completed application and copies of their 2020-21 property tax bill, photo identification, ownership deed, and 2019 federal tax return. A checklist in the application packet and instructions will show if individual circumstances require additional documentation.
The PTP program, administered by Controller Yee, allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind, or have a disability and who meet eligibility requirements to delay payment of property taxes on their primary residence. The State Controller’s Office pays property taxes to the county for a homeowner approved for PTP. A lien is placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed for a manufactured home, until the account is paid in full.
Homeowners in the following counties affected by wildfire have been granted an extension to file until June 1, 2021: Butte, Del Norte, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Siskyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.
In the 2019-2020 tax year, California homeowners were able to postpone more than $4 million in residential property taxes. Funding for PTP is limited, and applications are processed in the order they are received. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.
Applications and additional program details can be found online or by calling (800) 952-5661.
