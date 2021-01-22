Project to elevate Hanford’s parks begins

HANFORD — The first project in what’s intended to be many efforts to beautify and elevate Hanford’s parks took place Friday at Centennial Park.
“Some of our parks are a little bit older and we thought this would be a great project to start with,” said Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services director.
The beautification included adding xeriscaping, a low-maintenance dry landscape that preserves water, to the main entrance and a few other places in the park. Disc golf course baskets at the park will also be replaced with new baskets.
“This is just to kind of spruce up the park,” Maintenance worker Willie Johnson said. “We’re trying to make the park look better for the public.”
Not too long ago, Albert said all the parks in the city were rated and given a numerical value. The average collective value of the parks was 6.6, and Albert said the city made a goal to raise those individual values to bring the average value up by at least one point.
To do that, Albert said small beautification projects had to be done at all the parks to make the park system look better, cleaner and feel safer so that more people would use the parks.
“At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about — we want good, clean, safe parks where people can come and enjoy and socialize and do all the things families typically do,” he said.
The improvements may include adding shade over playgrounds, making sure splash pads are working well, replacing restrooms, and adding new amenities like playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball courts or disc golf courses.
In addition to park beautification, Albert said park safety will also be a priority. He said the city already has surveillance cameras in some of the parks and is in the process of putting some in all the parks.
Albert said he believes parks can be a catalyst for community revitalization and pride, and if people are proud of their parks, then they’ll have better quality of life.
“I’m a believer that parks can elevate a neighborhood and can actually elevate a community,” Albert said.
Johnson, who’s worked for the city for almost 14 years, said he and other city workers take pride in what they do. He said he knows people who use the park and it makes him feel good when they tell him they enjoy the parks.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted many sectors, people are still encouraged to get outside and walk in their parks for exercise.
“We’re just trying to make the parks look real nice so the people will enjoy coming out,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the Centennial Park project was a group effort amongst several different departments in the city.
“We all just kind of came together to make this happen,” he said. “It’s all about beautifying our parks this year.”
The park beautification projects will continue at parks across the city.
“This is the first of many,” Johnson said. “We’re just getting started.”
