Project to elevate Hanford’s parks begins

HANFORD — The first project in what’s intended to be many efforts to beautify and elevate Hanford’s parks took place Friday at Centennial Park.

“Some of our parks are a little bit older and we thought this would be a great project to start with,” said Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services director.

The beautification included adding xeriscaping, a low-maintenance dry landscape that preserves water, to the main entrance and a few other places in the park. Disc golf course baskets at the park will also be replaced with new baskets.

“This is just to kind of spruce up the park,” Maintenance worker Willie Johnson said. “We’re trying to make the park look better for the public.”

Not too long ago, Albert said all the parks in the city were rated and given a numerical value. The average collective value of the parks was 6.6, and Albert said the city made a goal to raise those individual values to bring the average value up by at least one point.

To do that, Albert said small beautification projects had to be done at all the parks to make the park system look better, cleaner and feel safer so that more people would use the parks.

“At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about — we want good, clean, safe parks where people can come and enjoy and socialize and do all the things families typically do,” he said.

The improvements may include adding shade over playgrounds, making sure splash pads are working well, replacing restrooms, and adding new amenities like playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball courts or disc golf courses.