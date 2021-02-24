Project to donate 100 wigs to cancer survivors

SELMA — A local committee will be handing out free wigs next month for The Beauty of Survivors Wig Project.

Jane Ono, a member of the Kingsburg/Fowler/Selma Relay for Life group, has partnered with the American Cancer Society for the last two decades. Recently, after making cuts to staff, the Fresno office finally closed its doors due to COVID-19.

“It was really a bummer because we lost our staff partner,” Ono said.

Ono’s part of a “small but mighty” committee, which includes Parveen Sandhu, Melicia Lopez, Liz Martinez, Elena Elizondo, Sierra Cook, Kelly Pennington, Scott and Stella Sanders, Deanna Barnett, Diane Jensen and James Jensen.

“I have not personally been affected by cancer, but I have lots of friends and family that have,” Ono said. “ … We just got a lot of great, caring people on our committee. This is all volunteer time and we’ve all put a lot of our own money into our events.”

The committee puts together events like Savor the Flavors, a fundraiser involving local restaurants, a silent auction, raffle, live auction and live music, to help raise money for the organization.

Part of what the American Cancer Society does is donate wigs to cancer survivors, but when their doors closed, they were left with about 100 wigs. The organization asked Ono if her committee wanted to be responsible for getting the wigs to people who need them and her response was “absolutely.”

“It’s pretty cool because it’s nice to be trusted with the wigs and they know that we’re going to do right by them,” Ono said. “We just want to help.”