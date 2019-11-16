HANFORD — Two local students will carry out a mission statement of Remember, Honor and Teach with a large tribute to veterans this holiday season.
For their 4-H Emerald Star Project, 13-year-old Jayleen Chavez and 12-year-old Wylee Barajas are collecting donations for Wreaths Across America and plan to place wreaths on the resting places of 800 veterans.
Wylee and Jayleen, who both attend Jefferson Elementary, both have veterans in their families and thought the project would be a good way to honor them. They said 4-H Emerald Star Projects are ones that benefit the community.
In 1992, wreath maker Morrill Worcester found himself with a surplus of wreaths during the holiday season and decided to donate them to a local cemetery to honor veterans.
The Worcester family went on to create nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America in 2007 along with veterans and volunteers to continue and expand their efforts. Wreaths have now been placed at thousands of locations across the U.S. and abroad.
Wylee and Jayleen are hoping to collect enough donations for 800 wreaths and are a little over halfway to their goal with enough for 450 wreaths. Each hand made, fresh, live wreath cost $15 to sponsor and is made and shipped from Maine.
During a ceremony on Dec. 14, the wreaths will be placed on the resting places of veterans at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. The ceremony will take place at noon and everybody is invited to attend and help place the wreaths. Local veterans groups will be in attendance.
Wylee said the project has been very rewarding for them, especially being able to carry out Wreaths Across America’s mission of “Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of Freedom.”
“Not a lot of kids our age are doing this stuff,” Wylee said. “Not a lot of the younger generations know what a veteran is and what they have done for us.”
Jayleen’s mother, Missy Chavez, said Wreaths Across America ceremonies have taken place in Clovis and Bakersfield, but this will be the first time in Kings County.
“We’re happy to bring this to Kings County and honor our veterans at Christmas,” Jayleen said.
Jayleen and Wylee started the project at the beginning of October and have been out in the community collecting donations and presenting to local groups and business about their project — sometimes every day of the week.
Branden Barajas, Wyleen’s mother, said local businesses have been very supportive by reaching out and they’ve even gotten donations from outside of Kings County.
“The support of the community so far has been overwhelming,” Barajas said.
Jayleen and Wylee thanked all the people and business that have donated and supported the project.
A fundraiser for the project is also scheduled for Nov. 24 at Fatte Albert’s Pizza, 110 E. Seventh St. in Hanford. For anyone who visits between 4-8 p.m. with a flyer for the project, 50% of the proceeds from their meal will go toward the project.
