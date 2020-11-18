Probation search leads to arrest for firearms, marijuana

VISALIA — On Wednesday, at 11:17 a.m., Special Enforcement Officers were on patrol when they observed Deontae Nelson, 21, in front of his residence. Nelson is on active probation. Nelson was contacted and found in possession of a loaded, concealed firearm, police said. He was detained without incident and a probation search was conducted at his residence, according to authorities.
During the probation search, officers allegedly located three additional firearms inside Nelson’s residence, including one that had been converted to full-automatic. Officers also claim to have located 10 pounds of processed marijuana and packaging materials indicative of marijuana being sent by mail across state lines. Narcotics detectives responded to assist with the investigation.
Nelson was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for charges related to possessing a concealed firearm, possession of a full-automatic firearm, and possession of marijuana for sales.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!