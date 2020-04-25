PPE donation aids patient care at Adventist Health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Associates and physicians with Adventist Health in the Central Valley received critical resources that will aid them on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vision U.S recently delivered eight pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Hanford from their warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas. The PPE items, which help minimize healthcare workers’ exposure to medical hazards, included 500 masks and 11,000 gowns, smocks and lab coats.

The supplies were distributed between the four hospitals in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare, as well as laboratories and medical offices across the network.

“This donation is an incredible blessing to our team and communities,” says Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “At a time when many are seeing significant shortages of medical supplies, this gift will help us to continue providing exceptional care to all our patients, while also protecting the health and safety of our associates.”

In addition to the PPE for healthcare workers, World Vision U.S. also donated 17 pallets of surplus retail home goods to the Inspire Hope Project, run by Central Valley Health Foundation. The Inspire Hope Project works with local nonprofit organizations that help distribute supplies to local families in need.