Potted Sisters celebrates first year in Hanford

HANFORD — During a pandemic, a business built on creating succulent arrangements mainly for events isn’t expected to do well, but the Potted Sisters is keeping busy.
The Potted Sisters, owned by Christie Gaitan and run by herself and her sister Stephanie, has been in Hanford for a year and does succulent arrangements for events, arrangement building parties and sells arrangements directly to customers.
Christie said people enjoy having living arrangements they can bring home and continue growing, as long as they are cared for. Stephanie and Christie said keeping the business growing during the pandemic has been about moving online and building word-of-mouth relationships with the community.
“I’m huge on customer service,” Christie said. “It’s all about customer service and referral business and I think that I was trained that way with a banking background.”
The business started when Christie left the real estate business and Stephanie, who was going through a scare with skin cancer, needed something to keep her busy. Christie, an avid gardener, said she wanted to start a business focused on something she’s passionate about.
“We’ve gotten very close,” Stephanie said. “We entertain each other and … we both have two different tastes and we like to do unique things and people like that.”
Christie said their socially-distant succulent arrangement parties have been a way for people to connect more with their own family and friends during the pandemic. She said people often order arrangements to send to loved ones as well.
Jamie Perkins, principal of St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, said she recently ordered a set of arrangements for her staff for Teacher Appreciation Week. After working so hard to transition learning online, Perkins said she wanted to find a creative way to thank her staff.
Having had Stephanie’s son at St. Rose-McCarthy, Perkins said she thought of the Potted Sisters’ arrangements and contacted them via Facebook to design and deliver their products as a gift.
“It was amazing,” Perkins said. "In fact, I ordered one for myself and it is still alive and growing and I generally can't keep anything alive! I ordered an arrangement for a lot of people and Stephanie really worked with me on setting a reasonable budget.”
Christie and Stephanie said they hope to continue doing parties and events. Christie, as well, is hoping to open a gardening store where she can expand on her love of the hobby.
The support from the community, particularly in an area with a number of small cities and miles of rural land, had fueled the Potted Sisters’ continued success and growth of the business, Christie said.
“These little towns are great for doing that, they really want to support small businesses,” Christie said. “The bad part about it is that other people are doing it, instead of uplifting each other, there is some bad-mouthing.”
Word-of-mouth and partnerships with other local businesses have helped the Gaitan’s grow their business during a pandemic. To find information about Potted Sisters or to contact them, one can visit their Facebook or Instagram.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!