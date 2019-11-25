{{featured_button_text}}
CORCORAN — Corcoran Police is asking the public for any information regarding a robbery that occurred Sunday evening.

Around 6:25 p.m., Corcoran officers were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of Chase Avenue for a robbery.

Officers interviewed the clerk, who told them he was behind the counter when two males came in wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks. The clerk told officers one of the suspects had a firearm, and the other one demanded money.

Police said the clerk stated he was assaulted and struck several times on his face and head. He told officers the suspects stole cash, marijuana, and unknown property before fleeing the store on foot.

The clerk sustained moderate injuries as a result of the assault, officials said.

This is an on-going investigation and the Corcoran Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Steven Chee at (559) 992-5151 extension 1256.

