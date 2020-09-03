Police search for wanted male in alleged arson

VISALIA — On Aug. 25, at 4:23 a.m, arson was reported in the 1900 block of East Mineral King. Through follow-up investigation, Property Crimes Detectives identified the suspect responsible for the alleged crime as Justin Jay Peabody, 36.
Peabody is described as a white male, adult, 6’ 1”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Peabody, please contact Detective Jason Logas at 713-4656 or the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 713-4738.
