You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police search for wanted male in alleged arson
0 comments
top story

Police search for wanted male in alleged arson

  • Updated
  • 0
Police search for wanted male in alleged arson

Peabody

 Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Aug. 25, at 4:23 a.m, arson was reported in the 1900 block of East Mineral King. Through follow-up investigation, Property Crimes Detectives identified the suspect responsible for the alleged crime as Justin Jay Peabody, 36.

Peabody is described as a white male, adult, 6’ 1”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Peabody, please contact Detective Jason Logas at 713-4656 or the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 713-4738.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juanita Linarez Lopez
Obituaries

Juanita Linarez Lopez

  • Updated

Juanita Linarez LopezNovember 14, 1974  August 23, 2020Juanita Linarez Lopez of Lemoore passed away in Hanford at the age of 45. Juanita was b…

Shirley A. Steinfeld
Obituaries

Shirley A. Steinfeld

Shirley A. SteinfeldOctober 1, 1949  August 24, 2020Shirley Ann Steinfeld, of Hanford, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after …

Patrick Allen Mitchell
Obituaries

Patrick Allen Mitchell

  • Updated

Patrick Allen MitchellMarch 15, 1968  August 11, 2020It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Patrick Allen Mitche…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News