Police: Nude juvenile arrested for being under the influence, resisting arrest

VISALIA — On Wednesday, at 11:21 a.m., the Visalia Police Department dispatch received calls from the area of the intersection of Quincy Street and Perez Avenue regarding a male juvenile walking through the neighborhood unclothed. Multiple callers advised that the male juvenile was acting erratically while completely nude.
A Visalia PD K-9 officer located the suspect in the area of Clinton Avenue and Quincy Street. Upon contact, the suspect was uncooperative and violently resisted arrest, according to police.
Two officers were able to take the suspect into custody without the utilization of the police K-9. The suspect was uninjured during the arrest, but was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.
One of the arresting officers sustained minor injuries during the apprehension, according to police. The suspect was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest with violence.
