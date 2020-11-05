Police: Men fired shots into occupied home

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department has arrested two men who allegedly fired shots into a home, officials said.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, Lemoore police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of San Simeon Drive for a report of shots fired into a residence.
Patrol officers conducted an initial investigation and said they found that multiple rounds had been fired into an occupied residence. They said they determined the shots were fired from a vehicle around 1 a.m. that morning.
The investigation was then turned over to LPD detectives and officials said the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Joel Gutierrez.
Gutierrez was arrested with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.
Detectives said they were also able to identify 29-year-old Bryan Salazar as another suspect involved in this shooting and he was also arrested on Tuesday. Detectives said they served a search warrant at Salazar’s residence and located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen out of Yolo County.
Authorities said Gutierrez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime.
They said Salazar was also booked into the jail on suspicion of soliciting to commit murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a ammunition and committing a felony while out on bail.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!