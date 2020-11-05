You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Men fired shots into occupied home
0 comments
top story

Police: Men fired shots into occupied home

  • 0

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department has arrested two men who allegedly fired shots into a home, officials said.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, Lemoore police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of San Simeon Drive for a report of shots fired into a residence.

Patrol officers conducted an initial investigation and said they found that multiple rounds had been fired into an occupied residence. They said they determined the shots were fired from a vehicle around 1 a.m. that morning.

The investigation was then turned over to LPD detectives and officials said the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Joel Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was arrested with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Detectives said they were also able to identify 29-year-old Bryan Salazar as another suspect involved in this shooting and he was also arrested on Tuesday. Detectives said they served a search warrant at Salazar’s residence and located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen out of Yolo County.

Authorities said Gutierrez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime.

They said Salazar was also booked into the jail on suspicion of soliciting to commit murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a ammunition and committing a felony while out on bail.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare honored with display
News

Mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare honored with display

  • Updated

Douty Street Nightmare had its famous haunted display for a 5th year in a row on Saturday, but it was without a key member. Jared Oliveira, the mastermind behind Douty Street Nightmare, passed away suddenly earlier this month. The display was done in his memory.

Joe G. Alvarez
Obituaries

Joe G. Alvarez

  • Updated

Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born t…

Robert Bobby Moran
Obituaries

Robert Bobby Moran

Bobby passed away peacefully surrounded by family early October 12th after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leticia Mora…

+2
Catching up with Juju Hughes
Local

Catching up with Juju Hughes

Juju Hughes always had a dream to play in the National Football League. That dream came true on Oct. 4 when the Rams activated Hughes from the…

Eleanor Mary Alves
Obituaries

Eleanor Mary Alves

Eleanor Mary Alves was born on August 11, 1923 in Fresno. She lived her entire life in California. She married John Louis Alves on October 31,…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News