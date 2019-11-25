CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Saturday for assaulting someone and threatening them with a machete, according to the Corcoran Police Department.
Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of the 1200 block of Bell Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they learned there was a dispute between two male subjects.
An investigation was initiated and officers said they learned the adult victim was threatened with a machete, physically assaulted and the suspect attempted to take personal items from the victim.
The victim sustained moderate injuries as a result of the assault and reported he lost consciousness, police said.
Through investigation the suspect was identified as 45-year-old Filiberto Coria. Officials said Coria was later located in the area and placed under arrest.
During the arrest, officers said they located a large quantity of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia and a machete.
Authorities said Coria was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia.
