Police: Man stole vehicle from dealership

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Friday after he stole a truck from a car dealership, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Just after 4 a.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to 1126 King Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. An employee of Richard’s Chevrolet reported to police that someone stole a red Chevrolet truck from the car lot and drove through the fence.

Officers were able to contact OnStar and obtain a location of the stolen vehicle. They said the vehicle was located at USA Gas Station in Earlimart and OnStar was able to disable the vehicle at this location.

Through investigation, police said the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Steven Escobedo, and he was later located and arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

A Corcoran officer drove to Earlimart and was able to locate stolen property that had been removed from the vehicle. Police said the vehicle and stolen property were returned to the owner.

Authorities said Escobedo was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, vandalism over $400 and identity theft. Escobedo’s bail was set at $65,000.

