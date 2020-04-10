Police: Man stole two cars in a week

HANFORD — A man was arrested by Hanford Police on Thursday after he stole two different cars within a week, department officials said.
On Monday, HPD officers received a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers said 49-year-old Lee Clowers was identified by family members as a possible suspect.
Around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, officials said the victim located the stolen vehicle and Clowers.
Clowers was then arrested by police on suspicion of auto theft and for a violation of parole. Police said Clowers had cut off his ankle monitor and had not checked in with his parole agent. They said he was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Hanford Toyota dealership in regards to a customer who had used force to steal a car from a salesman.
The suspect description provided matched the description from the earlier car theft, police said.
After a photo lineup was conducted, officials said Clowers was positively identified as a suspect in the case at the dealership. They said a warrant was issued for Clowers for carjacking and auto theft.
Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., officers said they found Clowers at a local motel. He was placed into custody and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, auto theft and a violation of parole.
