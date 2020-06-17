Police: Man stole car, hit victim with it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested for attempted murder Wednesday after he stole a car and struck the vehicle’s owner with the car, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Just before noon, Corcoran officers were dispatched to the area of North and Dairy avenues for reports of a subject who had been hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 21-year-old male victim who stated his car was stolen the day before.

Police said the victim observed his vehicle being driven at North and Dairy Avenues on Wednesday. They said he attempted to approach the driver and the driver then intentionally drove toward the victim, striking him with the car.

Officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not available.

A short time later, officers said they located the vehicle in the 1900 block of Letts Avenue and a man identified as 22-year-old David Guzman was observed walking away from the car.

Officers said the car had sustained heavy windshield and hood damage from striking the victim.

Further investigation revealed Guzman was the driver of the vehicle when it struck the victim, police said.