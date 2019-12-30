LEMOORE — Lemoore Police arrested a man after he allegedly sold marijuana to minors, department officials said.
On Dec. 20, LPD youth development officers were made aware of potential marijuana sales to minors under the age of 14.
After officers conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, they said they contacted and collaborated with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force.
On Dec. 27, investigators from the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block of west Hanford Armona Road in the city of Lemoore.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon service of the search warrant, investigators said they contacted 19-year-old Dexter Kelly, who was said to be person responsible for furnishing marijuana to juveniles. He was subsequently arrested for the offense, they said.
During a search of Kelly’s residence, police said evidence of marijuana sales was located, as well as evidence of sales of a controlled substance, and a loaded firearm with the serial number removed.
Authorities said Kelly was transported to the Kings County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of selling marijuana to minors under the age of 14, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, possession of a loaded and unlocked firearm within reach of a child, and marijuana sales.
His bail was set at $190,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.