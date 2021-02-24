Police: Man ran over victim, dragged him under car

HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly ran over a man and dragged the victim under his car for over 100 feet, department officials said.
Just after 5:30 p.m., HPD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Concord Circle for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic accident.
Upon arrival, officers said they learned the suspect, 32-year-old Travis Gandola, tracked his girlfriend to an address on Concord Circle and proceeded to drive recklessly up and down the street until neighbors came out and confronted him.
Police said an argument broke out and Gandola accelerated his vehicle towards a 28-year-old male, knocking him to the ground and pinning him under the vehicle. Gandola continued to drive away, dragging the victim until the vehicle came to a stop, which police said was approximately 150 feet.
Officials said Gandola then exited his car and attempted to flee the area, but was detained by witnesses who observed the assault.
Gandola was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and mayhem, authorities said. His bail was set at $775,000.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Raymond Dias at (559) 585-4767.
