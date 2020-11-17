You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Man possessed meth for sale
AVENAL — Avenal police arrested a man on several drug-related charges Sunday after her was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, department officials said.

Around 5 p.m., Avenal police officers said they conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Skyline Boulevard.

During the stop, police said they conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered approximately two ounces of meth, a meth smoking device and a scale.

Authorities said the driver, identified as Shad Chaffin, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, transportation of meth and possession of meth for sale.

