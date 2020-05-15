Police: Man had property from stolen vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are investigating the case of a stolen vehicle, which led to the citation of a man in possession of stolen property from the vehicle, department officials said.

On Monday, Corcoran Police were notified by the Tulare Police Department that they had located a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck and it appeared to have been stolen.

CPD officers responded to the registered owner’s residence in Corcoran. Officers said they talked with the registered owner, who stated he did not know his truck was missing and no one had permission to drive it.

A few hours later, police said the registered owner contacted the department and stated he was missing an Apple iPad from inside the truck. They said the iPad had a GPS tracking application and it indicated the device was at an address in the 2400 block of Lorina Avenue in Corcoran.

Officers responded to this address and conducted a probation search. Officers said they recovered the stolen iPad hidden inside of a couch.

While questioning occupants at the residence, officials said 22-year-old David Guzman admitted he had brought the iPad to the residence and claimed he purchased it from an unknown male subject.

Authorities said Guzman was arrested, cited and released on suspicion of possession of stolen property. The department said the investigation is still open, pending further leads and processing of evidence related to the stolen vehicle.