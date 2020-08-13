Police: Man had mushrooms, LSD in car

LEMOORE — A Hanford man was arrested Monday after Lemoore Police found mushrooms, LSD and a loaded gun in his car, officials said.
A little after 7 p.m., an LPD officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of south Olive Street and Redwood Lane. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Austin Gonzalez of Hanford.
Officials said Gonzalez admitted to having psilocybin mushrooms and was placed under arrest.
Officers searched Gonzalez’s vehicle after he was arrested and said they located multiple items of contraband including a loaded semi-automatic pistol, psilocybin mushrooms, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana and money associated with the sale of illegal narcotics.
Authorities said Gonzalez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed loaded weapon inside a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a controlled substance for sale, among other drug-related charges. His bail was set at $150,000.
