Police: Man fired shot in the street

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested on suspicion of illegally discharging a firearm in the street, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Just before 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 20, a Corcoran Police officer heard a gunshot near the 700 block of Sherman Avenue and contacted an adult male subject in the area who was identified as 22-year-old Jim Hernandez Langarcia from Tulare.
Officers said Langarcia was found to have a concealed loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine. He was then placed under arrest.
During the course of the investigation, police learned that Langarcia discharged the firearm, possibly towards a dog, in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue. Officials said Langarcia was not the registered owner of the firearm and admitted to illegally purchasing it.
Authorities said Langarcia was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of illegal discharge of a firearm, transferring a firearm without license, possession of a concealed firearm, not in lawful possession of concealed firearm, possession of high capacity magazine and driving with a suspended license.
