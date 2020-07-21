Police: Man committed armed robbery while out on bail

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested for armed robbery while out on bail for a previous attempted robbery case, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Around 5:30 p.m. on July 15, CPD officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Whitley Avenue regarding an armed robbery that occurred in an apartment complex parking lot.
Police said the victim reported he was parked in the parking lot waiting to meet a man. When the man walked up to him, he pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. Officials said the victim handed over his money and the man walked away.
Through further investigation, officers said they were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Jessy Cervantes. The investigation also revealed that Cervantes was currently out on bail from a previous attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon case.
Police said a search warrant and arrest warrant were issued for Cervantes and his residence.
Due to Cervantes’ violent criminal history, officials said the Central Valley Regional SWAT Team served the search warrant. They said Cervantes was taken into custody by the team without incident and turned over to Corcoran Police investigators.
During the subsequent search of Cervantes’ residence, investigators said they located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and two loaded magazines, including a 33-round magazine.
Authorities said Cervantez was arrested and subsequently booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of robbery, brandishing a firearm and committing a felony while on bail. His bail was set at $125,000 for the new charges.
