Police investigate shooting at Corcoran gas station, 2 injured

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are investigating an attempted homicide after two men were shot at a gas station Wednesday night, department officials said.

Just after 9:45 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Dairy Avenue near Bell Avenue in regards to a reported shooting.

Through investigation, police learned that two male subjects at a business were shot. Officials said the men, both 23 years old, were transported to local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said they located and collected evidence from the shooting that was found on scene and will continue to investigate the incident and follow up on leads.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 559-992-5151. You may remain anonymous and call the confidential crime line at 559-992-3591. You may also provide information through the Nixle Alert.

