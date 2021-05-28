FRESNO — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Angelo Joseph Fernandez, 41, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
According to court documents, Fernandez was found to be in possession of ammunition after he led Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Fresno on Feb. 25, while he was out on bail in another case. Fernandez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Jean Berger is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, Fernandez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Ca. does not even convict and give the allowable mandatory sentences to felons with firearms in their possession, concealed, altered, serial #'s removed, etc. so why will this guy get anything more the some more probation to the term he has ongoing. No BIGGIE in Ca. where criminals are a protected class. Sure as heck we need more gun laws for them NOT to obey, just us peons need obey gun laws. Even our President's son Hunter illegally had a firearm--no BIG deal, he got a pass and probably got his .38 revolver back too. Just gotta love how the ELITES are treated compared to us subjects.
