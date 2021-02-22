Police: Felon found in possession of stolen rifle, loaded firearm

VISALIA — On Feb. 13, at approximately 11:34 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Demaree and Noble. During the investigation of the traffic stop, the driver, suspect John Kendall, 49, was allegedly found to be a in possession of a loaded firearm that had its serial number removed.
Kendall is a convicted felon and was found to be a felon in possession of ammo and in possession of a controlled substance for sale, police said.
Kendall was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
