Police: Corcoran man impersonated a police officer

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday, including driving under the influence, after Corcoran Police Department officials said he impersonated a police officer and brandished a weapon.
Around 8:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Glacier Avenue for a disturbance report.
Upon arrival, a man and woman told officers that someone in a white truck had brandished a firearm at them during an argument. They told officers that earlier in the evening the same person had pulled them over while they were driving around Corcoran. They said the man had a red/blue light and siren in his truck.
Corcoran officers said they initiated a traffic stop on a white truck attempting to leave the area and the driver was identified by the victims as the same person who had brandished the firearm at them, as well as the same person who had pulled them over earlier in the night.
The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Cyle Easley. Police said Easley was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.
A search of Easley’s truck revealed he had an operable red and blue light bar and siren system, officials said. Officers also said they located a loaded 9 MM handgun and a BB gun inside the vehicle.
Authorities said Easley was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, impersonating a police officer, brandishing a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm. His bail was set at $75,000.00.
Police said they seized the lights, siren, firearm and BB gun from his vehicle.
