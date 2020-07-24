Police: Corcoran man broke into ex’s home, sexually assaulted her

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and several sexual assault charges after Corcoran Police officials said he broke into an ex-spouse’s home multiple times to sexually assault victims.
Around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, CPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a sexual assault report.
Officers interviewed the female victim, who told them her ex-spouse entered her residence without permission and sexually assaulted her in her bedroom. The victim said the suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Manuel Perez Lazaro, left the residence when a family member entered her bedroom.
Police said the victim reported a previous sexual assault and two other recent incidents in which Lazaro attempted to kidnap her.
While investigating the incident with the victim, officers said they were advised that Lazaro had returned to the victim’s residence and attempted to sexually assault a family member of the victim.
Officers contacted the second victim, who told them she was awakened by Lazaro, who again entered the residence without permission. The second victim said Lazaro began grabbing and pulling her by her arm and was attempting to remove her clothing.
They said the second victim was able to escape from Lazaro and ran to a neighbor’s home to call the police.
Officials said Lazaro fled on foot from the residence and was apprehended by officers in the 1900 block of Vandortsen Avenue.
The second victim sustained an injured shoulder from the incident and police said both victims received medical treatment.
Authorities said Lazaro was charged on suspicion of rape, sexual penetration by foreign object with force, false imprisonment, kidnapping, sodomy, attempted rape by force, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury and two counts of residential burglary. He was booked into the Kings County Jail, where he is being held on $255,000 bail.
