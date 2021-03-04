Police continue to investigate robbery at Subway

VISALIA — On Feb. 21, at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to Subway at 1813 S. Mooney Blvd., for a report of an armed robbery.
An unknown male suspect, wearing a hoodie and mask, entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.
