HANFORD — The 8th annual Pink Passion Picnic fundraiser once again brought the fun Wednesday, all in the name of raising awareness for breast cancer.
The luncheon and fashion show was sponsored by Links for Life of Kings County, which is focused on promoting breast cancer awareness and providing services for both women and men going through cancer.
Links for Life has benefited Kings County by providing diagnostic clinical screening mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies to thousands of women and men who otherwise may have gone untreated due to lack of insurance and/or financial assistance.
The program was originally aimed at those under 40, but recently expanded to people of all ages, said Nancy Hitchcock of Links for Life.
Hitchcock said through donations and fundraising, Links for Life has been able to accomplish its mission to assist in early diagnosis of breast cancer and to educate women and men about the importance of breast health.
What started as a small fundraiser attended by just over 150 people in its inaugural year, the Pink Passion Picnic has now grown into an event that raises thousands of dollars and was attended by over 550 people at Hanford’s Civic Auditorium.
Dozens of raffle prizes were donated for the event, which also featured keynote speaker Dr. Ibironke Vivian Adelaja, the assistant clinical professor of surgery at the UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research.
Among her many accomplishments, Adelaja is also a breast surgeon who has begun to practice in Kings County.
Adelaja said one in every eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over their lifetime, with over 200,000 new cases every year.
On the bright side, Adelaja said death rates for breast cancer have been declining since 1989 due to early detection, early treatment and events like the Pink Passion Picnic that increase awareness and education. She said if the cancer is caught early, the survival rate is 98% and there are currently over 3 million survivors.
Adelaja shared with the crowd some of the many lessons she’s learned over the last decade taking care of women and men with breast cancer, a lot of whom ask the question, “why did this happen to me?”.
She said she has learned that laughter is the best medicine; it’s good to seize the day; never forget to nourish the soul while going through treatment; and to realize that sometimes life throws you a curve.
“I look forward to the multiple other lessons I will learn,” Adelaja said about continuing to be there for patients during their cancer journeys.
After drawing raffle prizes and a tribute to breast cancer survivors with a pink rose and necklace, the event culminated with the most popular segment of the picnic, the fashion show.
Screams and cheers could be heard around the auditorium as Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, Lemoore Police Chief Darrell Smith, Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson, officers from various agencies around the county and others modeled and danced around the room.
Wednesday, Links for Life also launched its hat, scarf and beanie program and will also provide wigs donated from the American Cancer Society.
