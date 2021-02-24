Picture perfect picnic in the park

HANFORD — The weather lately has been picture perfect, and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce hopes it will be perfect for a picture this weekend.

Saturday, the chamber is set to host its first ever community Picture Day/Picnic in the Park. CEO Amory Marple said families are invited to gather for a picnic on the lawn of Civic Park.

The purpose of the event is to get a photo for the chamber’s upcoming community mobile app.

While there are plenty of photos of Hanford buildings and places for the app, Marple said those types of photos aren’t as personable, so she wants to add some life to the photos and feature local people as well.

Marple also said that even though the chamber has plenty of photos from past events it could use, they are not a true reflection of current times.

Marple said it will be a pretty low-key event where families can bring their own food, hang out and enjoy a day at the park. As an added bonus, Fatte Albert’s Pizza will be out selling some slices and Superior Dairy is right across the street from the park.

The chamber will follow COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, and will space blankets apart on the grass for individual families, much like the Parks department did for Movies in the Park last year. The chamber will set out around 30 blankets, but families are also welcome to bring their own chairs. Masks will also be necessary.

Set up for Picnic in the Park will begin at noon and Joshua Cordero of Remscape is scheduled to take some photos around 12:30 p.m. The photos will be used as the background for the mobile app and in other features of the app.